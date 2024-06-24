High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $203,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

