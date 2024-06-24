High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.31. 394,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,541. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

