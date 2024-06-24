Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,857,628.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $22.15 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,215.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

