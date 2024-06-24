Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.32 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00010345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $95.32 million and $3.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041195 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,137,125 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

