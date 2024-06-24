Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $423.63.

HUM stock opened at $355.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.76. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

