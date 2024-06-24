Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

