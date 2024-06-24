ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $127.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ICU Medical has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $182.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,886,000 after buying an additional 532,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.