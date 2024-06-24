iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.24 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $148.03 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,142.19 or 0.99883198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00075188 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.02605707 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,222,981.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

