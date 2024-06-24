Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
NYSE ICD opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What is a SEC Filing?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.