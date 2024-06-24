Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE ICD opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

