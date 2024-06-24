Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE ICD opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

