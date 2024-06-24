indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,577.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.38 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

