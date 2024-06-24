indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,577.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.38 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.