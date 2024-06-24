Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.45.

Get Informatica alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INFA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Insider Activity at Informatica

Institutional Trading of Informatica

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $30.60 on Monday. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,530.00, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.