Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Acquires 3,240 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Colin Stirling acquired 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.40 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,896.00 ($33,043.71).
IDP Education Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05.
About IDP Education
