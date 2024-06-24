Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells 77,995 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,023,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $2,316,677.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.74 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

