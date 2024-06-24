Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells 42,959 Shares of Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($195,417.05).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities lowered DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

