Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells 42,959 Shares of Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($195,417.05).
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
