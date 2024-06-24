Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells 10,539 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51.
Enfusion Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
View Our Latest Report on Enfusion
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
