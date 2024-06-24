Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells 10,539 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51.

Enfusion Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Enfusion last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

