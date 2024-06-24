Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.65. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.05. The firm has a market cap of C$341.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBL. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBL

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.