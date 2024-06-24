Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 34,284 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $139.54 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

