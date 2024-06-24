Insider Selling: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Sells 349,151 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($519,068.20).

Shares of MTO stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 119 ($1.51). 6,159,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,385. Mitie Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,674.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

