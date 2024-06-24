Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,392,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34.

Natera Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $442,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 514.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

