Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $126.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

