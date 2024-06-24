Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 2,022 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,312,877.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Trading Down 9.4 %

Sezzle stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

