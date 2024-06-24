International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,352 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $172.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.