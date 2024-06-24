International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,765 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,058,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 91,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

