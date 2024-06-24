International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,409 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,000.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

