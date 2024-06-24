International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

