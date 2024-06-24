International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $174.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.77 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

