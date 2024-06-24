International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

