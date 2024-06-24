International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $264.89 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.91.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

