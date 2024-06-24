International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

