International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

