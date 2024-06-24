International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,463.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,755.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

