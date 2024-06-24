International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $150.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

