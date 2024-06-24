International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

