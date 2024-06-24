International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

