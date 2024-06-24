International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $263.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

