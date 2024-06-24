International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,054,000 after buying an additional 150,534 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,895,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

