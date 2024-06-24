International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $672,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $194.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average is $195.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

