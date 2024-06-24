International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $677,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHT. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 110.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

