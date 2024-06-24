International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $197.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.32.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

