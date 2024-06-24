International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.62 and its 200-day moving average is $309.54. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.18, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
