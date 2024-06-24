International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 102,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

