International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPYI stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
