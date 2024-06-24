International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.