International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $577.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.