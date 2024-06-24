International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,126 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $156.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.