International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,126 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $156.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
