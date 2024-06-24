International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,362 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

BCSF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

