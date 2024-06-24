International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 346,965 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.