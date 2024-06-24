International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,701,079 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701,079 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.