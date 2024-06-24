International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 147,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

