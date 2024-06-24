International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $134.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

