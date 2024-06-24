International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.8% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.14. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

